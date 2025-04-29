Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.59 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
