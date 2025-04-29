Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
Bio-Path stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.
Bio-Path Company Profile
