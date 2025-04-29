StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

