Align Technology (ALGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter. Align Technology has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Align Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $181.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.06. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $313.29. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Align Technology
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.