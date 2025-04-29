Align Technology (ALGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter. Align Technology has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $181.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.06. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $313.29. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.17.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

