Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Inuvo

Inuvo Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.39 on Friday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market cap of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inuvo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 73,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 255,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.