WEX (WEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $631.42 million for the quarter. WEX has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 14.650-15.250 EPS.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WEX Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $220.32. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX
About WEX
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.