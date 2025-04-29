WEX (WEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $631.42 million for the quarter. WEX has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 14.650-15.250 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $220.32. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

