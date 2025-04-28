Promising Growth Stocks Worth Watching – April 28th

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, and Apollo Global Management are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.16. 68,654,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,554. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.66. 1,728,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $280.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $911.72. 180,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $922.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $983.87. The company has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $748.78 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $135.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.23.

