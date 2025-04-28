Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Short Interest Update

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,200 shares, an increase of 262.0% from the March 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Entero Therapeutics Stock Performance
Entero Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.36 during trading on Monday. 17,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,459. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Entero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.16.
Entero Therapeutics Company Profile
