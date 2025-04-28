Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 28th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, Wolfspeed, NIO, Plug Power, Shell, and Lucid Group are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.19 on Monday, hitting $276.76. 100,080,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,991,305. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.94. 16,359,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,445,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

NYSE WOLF traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,442,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251,549. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.25. 40,153,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,166,262. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,086,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,498,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.07. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $65.86. 2,122,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $198.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.51. 49,191,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,859,894. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Read More