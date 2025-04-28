Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAMLF remained flat at $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

