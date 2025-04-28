Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.840 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 19.800-20.050 EPS.

NYSE:ROP traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $548.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $568.90 and a 200-day moving average of $554.64. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roper Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.73.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

