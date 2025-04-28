PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRKF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 8,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,149. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.

