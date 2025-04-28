PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRKF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 8,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,149. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.