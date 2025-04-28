Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Estrella Immunopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estrella Immunopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Estrella Immunopharma worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.44. Estrella Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

