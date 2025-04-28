Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 18,632,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 40,447,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.