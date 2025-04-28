iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 271.6% in April

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 271.6% from the March 31st total of 586,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,699,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 622,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

