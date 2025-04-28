UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $416.91 and last traded at $418.46. Approximately 1,756,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,472,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price (down from $635.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.05.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,933,000 after purchasing an additional 180,479 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

