First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 85,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,594. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.