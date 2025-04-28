Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 28th

Robinhood Markets, AGM Group, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. 21,191,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,926,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

NASDAQ:AGMH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,142,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,149. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGMH

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 1,532,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,349. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Read More