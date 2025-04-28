Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 28th

Robinhood Markets, AGM Group, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.
Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
HOOD stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. 21,191,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,926,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD
AGM Group (AGMH)
AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.
NASDAQ:AGMH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,142,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,149. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.19.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AGMH
Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 1,532,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,349. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR
Read More
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in April 2025
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
- 3 Stocks Just Announced Intentions to Buyback Near 10% of Shares
- 3 Industry Behemoths Are Rewarding Investors With Dividend Bumps
- The Bear Market Has Only Just Started – Here’s Why