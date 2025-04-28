Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Drops By 99.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DDIV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1822 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

