Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of BOZTY stock remained flat at $11.78 during trading hours on Monday. Boozt AB has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.
About Boozt AB (publ)
