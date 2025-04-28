Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BOZTY stock remained flat at $11.78 during trading hours on Monday. Boozt AB has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

