Short Interest in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY) Increases By 472.4%

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 472.4% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Big Tree Cloud Price Performance

NASDAQ DSY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. 10,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Big Tree Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Institutional Trading of Big Tree Cloud

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Tree Cloud stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Big Tree Cloud as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Tree Cloud Company Profile

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

