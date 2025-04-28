P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Down 52.3% in April

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 179.0 days.
P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance
Shares of BKFKF remained flat at $46.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $61.01.
About P/F Bakkafrost
