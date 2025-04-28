Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 0.6 %
BCUCY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $13.89.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brunello Cucinelli
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.