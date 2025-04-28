Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 0.6 %

BCUCY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $13.89.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

