Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Decreases By 66.7%

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBOT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.74. 7,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,916. The company has a market cap of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF ( NASDAQ:FBOT Free Report ) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

