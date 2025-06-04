Whipplewood Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 120,175.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $222.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

