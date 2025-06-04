Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires 124 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $982.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $922.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $974.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

