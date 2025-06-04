TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

