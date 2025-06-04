Greenfield Savings Bank Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $743,681,000. Amundi increased its stake in Comcast by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

