Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after buying an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,144,000 after buying an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

