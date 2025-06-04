IAGON Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $301,079.80 (IAG)

IAGON (IAG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One IAGON token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IAGON has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. IAGON has a total market capitalization of $60.06 million and approximately $301,079.80 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IAGON alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,575.15 or 0.99859565 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,214.50 or 0.99815925 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About IAGON

IAGON launched on July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. IAGON’s official message board is blog.iagon.com. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IAGON is iagon.com.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.16105259 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $221,011.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IAGON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IAGON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IAGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IAGON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.