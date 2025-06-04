Iams Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sempra by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,695,000 after buying an additional 278,183 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,071,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,740,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,147,000 after buying an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia J. Warner acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $49,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,823.35. This represents a 8.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

