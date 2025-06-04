Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1703 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a 8.1% increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16.

Telefónica has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. Telefónica has a payout ratio of 66.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Telefónica by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,243,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEF

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.