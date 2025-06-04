Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (SPMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SPMC opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.48 million.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

