Iams Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,366 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLOI. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.