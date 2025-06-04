Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 118,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103,730.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

