Heritage Family Offices LLP Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TLT opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.