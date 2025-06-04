Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NBXG opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.86.
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
