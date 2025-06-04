Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FNDX opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.