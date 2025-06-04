Iams Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $243.88 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.18 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.95.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

