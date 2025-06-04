Iams Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $142.73.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

