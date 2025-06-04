Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Royce Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royce Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. ( NYSE:RVT Free Report ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.