Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
Royce Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
