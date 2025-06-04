aixbt by Virtuals Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $153.09 Million (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. aixbt by Virtuals has a market capitalization of $153.09 million and approximately $67.13 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aixbt by Virtuals has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One aixbt by Virtuals token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aixbt by Virtuals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,575.15 or 0.99859565 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105,214.50 or 0.99815925 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About aixbt by Virtuals

aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. The official website for aixbt by Virtuals is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent.

Buying and Selling aixbt by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915 with 938,548,794.61499267 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt is 0.18075663 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $69,411,344.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aixbt by Virtuals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aixbt by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aixbt by Virtuals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aixbt by Virtuals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.