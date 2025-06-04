CGN Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,661 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after buying an additional 201,747 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.7%

DFAT stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.