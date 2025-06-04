SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

