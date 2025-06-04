NBC Securities Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 106,370.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

