Insider Buying: Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) Insider Acquires 36,667 Shares of Stock

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL – Get Free Report) insider Darren Wates acquired 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$14,666.80 ($9,462.45).
Jindalee Lithium Price Performance
About Jindalee Lithium
Jindalee Lithium Limited explores for mineral properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is McDermitt Lithium project located in the United States. The company also holds Clayton North project located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Jindalee Resources Limited and changed its name to Jindalee Lithium Limited in December 2023.
