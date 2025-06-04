Watershed Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

