Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Carrie Baker Sells 1,062 Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.76, for a total value of C$16,735.53.

On Thursday, May 29th, Carrie Baker sold 1,237 shares of Canada Goose stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$20,818.59.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$15.92 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

