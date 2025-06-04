Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 291 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $63.82.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.