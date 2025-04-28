InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

INMD stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. 3,255,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,851. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $972.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in InMode by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,586 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of InMode by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

